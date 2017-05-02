版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.23

May 2 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp:

* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
