BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate Q1 earnings per share $0.23

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp - on may 1, company entered into a $500 million second amended and restated master repurchase and securities contract
* Ares Commercial Real Estate- Wells Fargo facility amends, restates, and replaces in its entirety, existing $325 million repurchase facility with wells fargo
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp - declared q2 2017 dividend of $0.27 per common share Source text - bit.ly/2qzyds4 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.