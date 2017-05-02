版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 18:23 BJT

BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate Q1 earnings per share $0.23

May 2 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp - on may 1, company entered into a $500 million second amended and restated master repurchase and securities contract

* Ares Commercial Real Estate- Wells Fargo facility amends, restates, and replaces in its entirety, existing $325 million repurchase facility with wells fargo

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp - declared q2 2017 dividend of $0.27 per common share Source text - bit.ly/2qzyds4 Further company coverage:
