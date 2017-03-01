版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Ares Management announces launch of secondary offering of common units

March 1 Ares Management Lp:

* Ares Management, L.P. Announces launch of secondary offering of common units

* Says a strategic investor of Ares is offering for sale to public approximately 7.5 million common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
