BRIEF-ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58

* ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58

* ARES Management LP - at quarter end, total assets under management of $99.8 billion

* ARES Management LP says qtrly total revenue $241.7 million versus $136 million

* ARES Management LP says qtrly net loss attributable to co of $41.1 million