公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58

May 8 ARES Management LP:

* ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58

* ARES Management LP - at quarter end, total assets under management of $99.8 billion

* ARES Management LP says qtrly total revenue $241.7 million versus $136 million

* ARES Management LP says qtrly net loss attributable to co of $41.1 million Source text: (bit.ly/2pXuu8B) Further company coverage:
