BRIEF-Ares Management reports qtrly rev of $358.2 mln

Feb 24 Ares Management Lp

* Ares Management Lp - Qtrly GAAP net income attributable to co of $34 million - SEC filing

* Ares Management LP - AUM of $95.3 billion as of Dec 31, 2016

* Ares Management Lp - Qtrly total revenues $358.2 million versus $159.5 million Source: (bit.ly/2lzlx4v) Further company coverage:
