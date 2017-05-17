BRIEF-Argan enters into amended and restated replacement credit agreement

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Argan Inc
* Argan Inc says on May 15, 2017 co, its units entered into an amended & restated replacement credit agreement providing for a $50 million credit commitment
* Argan Inc says amended credit facility increase commitment amount from $10 million to $50 million - sec filing
* Argan Inc -amended credit facility add an accordion feature which allows for an additional commitment amount of $10 million, subject to certain conditions
* Argan Inc says amended credit facility extend maturity date three years from May 31, 2018 to May 31, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2qvtXuB) Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.