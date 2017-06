April 18 Allergan Plc

* Argentum PHARMACEUTICALS and Allergan settle patent dispute over Restasis

* Argentum Pharmaceuticals - specific date on which Argentum may launch generic product and other details concerning settlement have not been disclosed

* Argentum Pharmaceuticals- agreement generally provides Argentum may commence marketing generic equivalent product sometime prior to expiration of patents covering Restasis