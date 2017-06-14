版本:
BRIEF-Argenx presents update on phase I data from ARGX-110 expansion study

June 14 ARGENX NV

* REG-ARGENX PRESENTS UPDATE ON PHASE I DATA FROM ARGX-110 EXPANSION STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH CUTANEOUS T-CELL LYMPHOMAS AT THE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE OF MALIGNANT LYMPHOMA (ICML) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
