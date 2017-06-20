版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 13:11 BJT

BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration

June 20 ARGENX NV

* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐