BRIEF-ARGONAUT GOLD ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FRESNILLO MINERAL CONCESSION ADJACENT TO EL CASTILLO MINE

* ARGONAUT GOLD ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KEY FRESNILLO MINERAL CONCESSION ADJACENT TO THE EL CASTILLO MINE

* UNDER TERMS OF TRANSACTION, ARGONAUT HAS AGREED TO PAY EL AGUILA CASH CONSIDERATION OF $26 MILLION,

* ACQUISITION OF SAN JUAN CONCESSION HAS POTENTIAL TO POSITIVELY IMPACT CO'S PRODUCTION PROFILE

* PARTIES ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WHEREBY PORTIONS OF OTHER ADJACENT CONCESSIONS MAY BE USED BY ARGONAUT FOR LEACH PADS, PONDS, OVERBURDEN SITES