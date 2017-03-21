版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Argonaut Gold announces exercise of over-allotment option

March 21 Argonaut Gold Inc:

* Argonaut Gold announces exercise of over-allotment option; additional gross proceeds of C$4.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
