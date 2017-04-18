版本:
BRIEF-Argos Reports interim results of the ADAPT trial

April 18 Argos Therapeutics Inc:

* Argos reports interim results of the ADAPT trial and provides perspective on decision to continue the trial

* Argos Therapeutics Inc- continues to analyze data from trial and plans to meet with fda in may 2017

* Argos Therapeutics Inc- currently believes based on data it has reviewed that trial should be continued until completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
