BRIEF-Argos says independent data monitoring committee recommends discontinuation of the adapt Phase 3 clinical trial of rocapuldencel-T

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Argos Therapeutics Inc
* Independent data monitoring committee recommends discontinuation of the adapt Phase 3 clinical trial of rocapuldencel-T in metastatic renal cell carcinoma for futility following its planned interim data review
* Argos - IDMC concluded that study was unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival in combination treatment arm
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - is analyzing preliminary adapt trial data set and plans to discuss data with U.S. Food and Drug Administration
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - company plans to leave adapt trial open while company conducts its ongoing data review and discussions with FDA
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - IDMC noted that rocapuldencel-T was generally well-tolerated in trial
* Says based on analyses and discussions, will make a determination as to next steps for rocapuldencel-T clinical program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.