BRIEF-Argos Therapeutics says Keystone-Centennial II notifies it was terminating lease effective immediately

March 23 Argos Therapeutics Inc -

* On March 17, 2017 Keystone-Centennial II notified company that it was terminating lease effective immediately - SEC filing

* In termination notice, landlord asserted that co was in default under lease due to nonpayment of invoices for up-fit costs

* Company never occupied leased space Source text: [bit.ly/2nhMlY6] Further company coverage:
