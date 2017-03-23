BRIEF-Argos Therapeutics says Keystone-Centennial II notifies it was terminating lease effective immediately

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 23 Argos Therapeutics Inc -
* On March 17, 2017 Keystone-Centennial II notified company that it was terminating lease effective immediately - SEC filing
* In termination notice, landlord asserted that co was in default under lease due to nonpayment of invoices for up-fit costs
* Company never occupied leased space Source text: [bit.ly/2nhMlY6] Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.