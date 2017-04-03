版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate announces MOU agreement with SNC-Lavalin and Cegertec

April 3 Arianne Phosphate Inc

* Arianne phosphate announces mou agreement with SNC-Lavalin and Cegertec to act as project management consultants

* Signing of a MOU agreement with a joint venture between SNC-Lavalin and Cegertec to act as project manager consultants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐