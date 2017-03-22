BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate says in Q4 incurred net losses of $0.7 mln vs $1 million

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Arianne Phosphate Inc
* Arianne Phosphate reports financial results for Q4 and YE 2016
* Arianne Phosphate Inc - in 2017 will continue ongoing dialogue with first nations
* Arianne Phosphate - based on current spending estimates for future project development, anticipates will need additional financing before end of 2017
* Arianne Phosphate Inc - in Q4 company incurred net losses of $0.7 million versus $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.