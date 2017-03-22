版本:
BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate says in Q4 incurred net losses of $0.7 mln vs $1 million

March 22 Arianne Phosphate Inc

* Arianne Phosphate reports financial results for Q4 and YE 2016

* Arianne Phosphate Inc - in 2017 will continue ongoing dialogue with first nations

* Arianne Phosphate - based on current spending estimates for future project development, anticipates will need additional financing before end of 2017

* Arianne Phosphate Inc - in Q4 company incurred net losses of $0.7 million versus $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
