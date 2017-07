June 30 (Reuters) - ARISE AB

* Arise Announces the Acquisition and Subsequent Sale of the 115 Mw svartnäs Wind Farm to a Fund Managed by Blackrock

* ‍Expects That Sale Will Have a Positive Impact on Earnings of Up to 97 Msek Over Years 2017 - 2019​

* TOTAL PROJECT COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO APPROX. 130 MEUR WHICH WILL BE FULLY FUNDED BY BLACKROCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)