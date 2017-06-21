版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 22日 星期四 00:49 BJT

BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination

June 21 Arista Networks Inc:

* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista

* In ID, ALJ found co's sale of its redesigned switch products does not violate cease and desist order issued by ITC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
