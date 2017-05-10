BRIEF-Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Aritzia Inc
* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Aritzia Inc - comparable sales increased by 11.5% for Q4
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16 excluding items
* Qtrly net revenue increased by 17.4% to $196.4 million from $167.4 million in Q4 last year
* Aritzia Inc - on track for 11th consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.15, revenue view c$198.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)