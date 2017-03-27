版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Arizona Lottery extends contract with Scientific Games

March 27 Scientific Games Corp

* Scientific Games Corp - Arizona Lottery extended its instant games contract for an additional year with Scientific Games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
