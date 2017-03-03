BRIEF-Arlington Asset Investment says aware of "erroneous" third party reports misstating co's dividend

March 3 Arlington Asset Investment Corp :

* Is aware of several third parties "erroneously" reporting recent dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp

* "Arlington has no affiliation with Atrium"

* Under current dividend policy, Arlington intends to announce determination of dividend for Q1 of 2017 later this month

* Third parties "erroneously" reported dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment as Arlington's dividend