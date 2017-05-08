版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Armada Hoffler Properties announces commencement of public offering of common stock

May 8 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc:

* Armada Hoffler Properties announces commencement of public offering of common stock

* Armada Hoffler Properties inc says it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6 million shares of its common stock

* Armada Hoffler Properties -intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay portion of indebtedness outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐