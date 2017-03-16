版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Armada Hoffler Properties announces $100 mln of new development in historic downtown Charleston

March 16 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc -

* Has teamed with Spandrel Development partners to develop, build $100 million of new development in Downtown Charleston Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
