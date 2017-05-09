版本:
BRIEF-Armada Hoffler says public offering of 6 mln common shares priced at $13 per share

May 9 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc

* Armada hoffler properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 6.00 million common shares priced at $13.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
