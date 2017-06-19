版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Armistice Capital Llc reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

June 19 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Armistice Capital Llc reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rwELbT) Further company coverage:
