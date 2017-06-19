版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc

June 19 Armistice Capital LLC:

* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐