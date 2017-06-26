版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Armour Residential REIT announces public offering of 4.5 mln shares of common stock

June 26 Armour Residential Reit Inc:

* Armour Residential Reit, Inc announces public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock

* Armour Residential REIT Inc - company intends to use net proceeds of offering to acquire additional target assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
