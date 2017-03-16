版本:
BRIEF-ARMOUR Residential REIT announces estimated Feb. 28 book value per common share

March 16 ARMOUR Residential Reit Inc -

* Announced that book value at February 28, 2017, was estimated to be $25.02 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
