BRIEF-Armour Residential REIT reports qtrly earnings $1.33/shr

May 1 Armour Residential Reit Inc

* Armour Residential REIT, Inc. reports financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
