版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Armstrong Energy announces results for three months ended March 31, 2017

May 12 Armstrong Energy Inc

* Armstrong energy, inc. Announces results for the three months ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue $59.1 million

* Armstrong energy inc - revenue from coal sales of $59.1 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 was 2.2% lower than comparable period of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐