2017年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Armstrong Flooring announces $50 mln share repurchase authorization

March 6 Armstrong Flooring Inc:

* Armstrong Flooring announces $50 million share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
