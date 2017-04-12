版本:
BRIEF-Armstrong Flooring announces CFO transition reaffirms 2017 full-year guidance

April 12 Armstrong Flooring Inc:

* Armstrong Flooring announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2017 full-year guidance

* Says Kimberly Z. Boscan appointed interim CFO

* Says CFO John W. Thompson resigned

* Armstrong Flooring Inc - company has engaged a firm to undertake a search for an external candidate to serve as permanent CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
