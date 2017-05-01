BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries Q1 diluted EPS $0.56

May 1 Armstrong World Industries Inc:
* Reg-Armstrong World Industries reports first quarter 2017
results
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 5 to 7 percent
* Armstrong World Industries Inc - qtrly net sales $315.4
million versus $287.4 million
* Q1 diluted earnings per share $ 0.56
* Armstrong World Industries Inc- reaffirming our full year
guidance of 5 pct-7 pct revenue growth and 10 pct-14 pct
adjusted EBITDA growth versus prior year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $298.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
