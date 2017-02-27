BRIEF-Armstrong World Q4 earnings per share $0.51

Feb 27 Armstrong World Industries Inc

* Armstrong world industries inc - for 2017, awi expects year of volume growth from both repair and remodel and new construction activity

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.51

* Armstrong world industries - 2017 adjusted eps is expected to be $2.60 to $2.70 per diluted share, and free cash flow is anticipated to be between $130 and $145 million

* Reg-Armstrong world industries reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion