BRIEF-Armstrong World Q4 earnings per share $0.51

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Armstrong World Industries Inc
* Armstrong world industries inc - for 2017, awi expects year of volume growth from both repair and remodel and new construction activity
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.51
* Armstrong world industries - 2017 adjusted eps is expected to be $2.60 to $2.70 per diluted share, and free cash flow is anticipated to be between $130 and $145 million
* Reg-Armstrong world industries reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing