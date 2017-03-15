BRIEF-Arotech reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.01/shr

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Arotech Corp
* Arotech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $21.5 million versus $27.4 million
* Arotech Corp - backlog of orders as of December 31, 2016 totaled approximately $55.4 million versus $63.0 million for same time last year
* Arotech Corp - provides revenue guidance of $93 million to $103 million in 2017
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.