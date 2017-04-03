版本:
BRIEF-Arotech's FAAC Incorporated receives $41.1 m follow-on contract for U.S. Army's virtual clearance training suite

April 3 Arotech Corp

* Arotech's FAAC Incorporated receives $41.1 m follow-on contract for U.S. Army's virtual clearance training suite

* Arotech Corp - first phase is funded at $5.7m, with other phases awarded as option contract line items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
