BRIEF-Arotech’s U.S. power systems division reports $8.3 mln in awards

March 6 Arotech Corp:

* Arotech Corp-U.S. Power systems division received contract awards from both government,commercial customers totaling $8.3 million over last three weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
