BRIEF-Arqule posts Q4 loss per share of $0.10

March 7 Arqule Inc
* Arqule reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial
results
* Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.42 to $0.45
* Arqule inc- for 2017, Arqule expects net use of cash to
range between $25 and $27 million
* Arqule expects to end 2017 with between $18 and $20
million in cash and marketable securities
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
