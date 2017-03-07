BRIEF-Arqule posts Q4 loss per share of $0.10

March 7 Arqule Inc

* Arqule reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.42 to $0.45

* Arqule inc- for 2017, Arqule expects net use of cash to range between $25 and $27 million

* Arqule expects to end 2017 with between $18 and $20 million in cash and marketable securities

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)