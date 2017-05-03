版本:
BRIEF-Arqule Q1 loss per share $0.11

May 3 Arqule Inc

* Arqule reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arqule inc- revenues for quarter ended march 31, 2017, were zero compared with revenues of $1.2 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
