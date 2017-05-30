BRIEF-Array BioPharma and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce strategic collaboration

May 30 Array BioPharma Inc
* Array bioPharma and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce
strategic collaboration
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says under terms of agreement,
Array and Bristol-Myers Squibb will jointly support study with
Array acting as sponsor
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Collaboration to investigate
safety, tolerability and efficacy of Array's investigational MEK
inhibitor, binimetinib
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says phase 1/2 study is expected
to establish recommended dose regimens for further study
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says results from phase 1/2 study,
which is anticipated to begin in second half of 2017
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Collaboration to investigate
binimetinib with co's opdivo (nivolumab) and opdivo + yervoy
(ipilimumab) regimen
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Collaboration for potential
treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer in patients with
microsatellite stable tumors
