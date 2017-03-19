版本:
BRIEF-Array Biopharma provides NEMO update

March 19 Array Biopharma Inc :

* Array Biopharma provides NEMO update

* Array Biopharma Inc - Has withdrawn from U.S. FDA division of oncology products 2 its new drug application (NDA) for binimetinib monotherapy

* Says ongoing clinical trials for binimetinib will continue

* Array Biopharma Inc - Withdrawl will not impact planned Phase 3 columbus trial NDA of binimetinib Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
