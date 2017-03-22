BRIEF-Arrhythmia Research Q4 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Arrhythmia Research Technology Inc
* Arrhythmia research technology, inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Qtrly net sales $ 4.81 million versus $ 4.75 million
* Arrhythmia research technology inc - expect that co's margins will begin to improve during q2 of 2017
* Arrhythmia research technology -"in 2016, revenue and margins in injection molding business steadily increased and we expect this to continue in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.