BRIEF-Arris announces preliminary and unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

Feb 22 Arris International Plc

* Arris announces preliminary and unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.79

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 revenue $1.759 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.7 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.40

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.09 to $0.13

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.435 billion to $1.485 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
