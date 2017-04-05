版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Arris International Plc says executive chairman Robert J. Stanzione's total compensation in 2016 was $9.7 mln

April 5 Arris International Plc

* Arris International Plc says executive chairman Robert J. Stanzione's total compensation in 2016 was $9.7 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
