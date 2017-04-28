版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Arris International says co and certain units entered into second amendment to its credit facility

April 28 Arris International Plc

* On April 26, 2017, Arris International Plc and certain subsidiaries entered into second amendment to its credit facility

* Arris International - Amendment provides for new Term B loan facility of $545 million; proceeds, along with cash on hand, used to repay in full term b loan facility

* New Term B loan has a maturity date of April 2024 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2oEmgF2] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐