BRIEF-Arris International says co and certain units entered into second amendment to its credit facility

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Arris International Plc
* On April 26, 2017, Arris International Plc and certain subsidiaries entered into second amendment to its credit facility
* Arris International - Amendment provides for new Term B loan facility of $545 million; proceeds, along with cash on hand, used to repay in full term b loan facility
New Term B loan has a maturity date of April 2024
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei