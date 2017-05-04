版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Arrow Electronics sees Q2 earnings per share $1.70 to $1.82 excluding items

May 4 Arrow Electronics Inc

* Arrow electronics reports first-quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.46 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.26

* Q1 sales $5.76 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.59 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 earnings per share $1.70 to $1.82 excluding items

* Sees q2 sales $5.975 billion to $6.375 billion

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $6.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
