BRIEF-Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals adopts stockholder rights agreement

March 23 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals adopts stockholder rights agreement

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc - sets trigger at 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
