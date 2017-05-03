版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Arrowhead reports Q2 revenue $9 million

May 3 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Arrowhead reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $9 million versus $43,750 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
