2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Artesian Resources Corp announces a 1.5 pct increase in common stock dividend

May 4 Artesian Resources Corp

* Artesian resources corporation announces a 1.5 pct increase in common stock dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.2317per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
