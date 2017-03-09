版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 9日 星期四 08:41 BJT

BRIEF-Artesian Resources Q4 EPS $0.30

March 9 Artesian Resources Corp

* Artesian Resources Corporation reports 4th quarter and 2016 year-end earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 revenue rose 3.6 percent to $19.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐